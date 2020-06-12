Leah Senior shares new live at home versions of songs from ‘The Passing Scene’

Leah Senior has shared two new live at home versions of ‘Ocean Quilt Lady’ and ‘There’s No Fish In The Sea’. Both songs are taken from her album ‘The Passing Scene’, which is out today (on the album, the latter song is instead called ‘There’s No Fish’.)

The lo-fi clip was filmed in December of last year at a house show at Senior’s residence, which also saw performances from Traffik Island and Howard Eynon. Senior shared a version of ‘Dreary Day’ from the same show last month, ahead of the album’s release.

‘The Passing Scene’ features the singles ‘Evergreen’, ‘Graves’ and ‘With or Without Me’. The latter single was released almost two years ago, in 2018. ‘Evergreen’ and ‘With or Without Me’ arrived earlier this year.

The album is a turn to baroque pop, a change from the melancholic folk Senior is known for. According to Senior, ‘The Passing Scene’ “journeys between wistful folk and more lighthearted whimsy”.

The cover features a unique lenticular holographic cover designed by longtime Flightless Records photographer Sublation, aka Jamie Wdziekonski, which sees pedestrians move past a stationary Senior.

🌞The Passing Scene is out today🌞Thank you for listening! Deepest gratitude to Jesse Williams @girlatones for working… Posted by Leah Senior on Thursday, June 11, 2020

It’s the Melbourne singer-songwriter’s third album released through Flightless, which was originally founded by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard drummer Eric Moore to release the psych-rock collective’s own material. The Melbourne label released Senior’s debut album ‘Summer’s On The Ground’ (2015), along with its follow-up ‘Pretty Faces’ (2017).