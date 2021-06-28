Maple Glider announces ‘To Enjoy Is the Only Thing’ album launch dates

Singer-songwriter Tori Zietsch – aka Maple Glider – has announced a pair of launch shows for September to celebrate debut album ‘To Enjoy Is the Only Thing’, which arrived last week.

Zietsch will perform at Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club on September 23, playing at The Vanguard in Sydney a week later on September 30. Tickets go on sale this Thursday July 1.

Coinciding with the announcement is the arrival of a music video for album track ‘Friend’. The Athina Wilson-directed clip was filmed at the Palais Theatre and sees Zietsch performing the song alone on its grand stage, interspersed with scenes from suburban childhood. Watch that below:

Advertisement

“This song is for an old, good friend. In some ways, it feels like one of the most personal songs on the album. I knew I wanted to write it for a long time before I finally did,” Zietsch explained in a statement.

“It’s a reflection of some of my experience in the music industry from the age of sixteen or so before Maple Glider existed, and the story of a friendship intertwined inside of each of our shiny music dreams. It was turbulent and unbalanced, and we both became a little undone within it. A lot of hurt and healing came to the surface after years of close collaboration, and ‘Friend’ is the result of that.”

Maple Glider released ‘To Enjoy Is the Only Thing’ last Friday (June 25), having previewed the record with singles like ‘Baby Tiger’, ‘Swimming’ and ‘As Tradition’ – the latter produced by Tom Iansek of Big Scary and #1 Dads.