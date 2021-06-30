Listen to Moaning Lisa’s new single ‘Inadequacy’

Melbourne four-piece Moaning Lisa have shared a new single titled ‘Inadequacy’. The band’s latest release is brooding and boisterous in equal measure, moving between restrained, razor-sharp verses and a searing, ultra-cathartic chorus.

“The first line I wrote for the song was about not knowing whether to take your shoes or pants off first when you’re drunk and about to have sex with someone,” explained singer Charlie Versegi in a statement.

“‘Inadequacy’ kind of snowballed from there and became this collection of tidbits about all the ways you can feel inadequate – all these tiny snapshots of everyday shortcomings.”

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Inadequacy’ below:

Earlier this month, Moaning Lisa announced they’d be joining Luca Brasi on an Australian tour behind the Tasmanian punks’ new album ‘Everything Is Tenuous’, which arrived in February. Semantics will also appear on the tour, which is set to kick off in August.

Moaning Lisa shared previous single ‘Something’ back in March alongside an It Follows-inspired music video. It marked the first new music from the band since revealing they’d signed to Wollongong-based label Farmer & the Owl.

The band released their debut EP ‘Do You Know Enough’ in 2018, following it up with standalone single ‘Take You Out’ in 2019.