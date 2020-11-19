Odette covers ‘Thunderstruck’ by AC/DC for triple j’s Like A Version

Odette has taken on ‘Thunderstruck’ by AC/DC for triple j’s Like A Version.

AC/DC first released the track in 1990 as the lead single from their twelfth studio album, ‘The Razor’s Edge’.

Listen to Odette’s rendition, which features a cello, below:

“I used to listen to [‘Thunderstruck’] walking to and from school,” Odette recalled in a post-performance interview.

“It just made me feel powerful and strong…I thought I would just pay homage to one of my favourites.”

As is typical of the segment, Odette also performed an original as part of her Like A Version appearance. The singer-songwriter played through her most recent single, ‘Dwell’. Watch her version of it here.

Odette’s stint on Like A Version today (November 20) was the second of her career. She first performed for the series in 2018, covering ‘Magnolia’ by Gang Of Youths. The track originally appeared on Gang Of Youths’ 2017 album, ‘Go Farther in Lightness’.

Odette will release her second studio album, ‘Herald’, on February 5. The record will feature the previously released singles ‘Dwell’ and ‘Feverbreak’ and follows on from her 2018 debut, ‘To A Stranger’.

Earlier in November, Odette appeared on the third episode of The Sound’s second series, performing ‘Dwell’. Leon Bridges, The Avalanches, DMA’S and more also performed.