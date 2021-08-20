Watch Client Liaison take on Deee-Lite’s ‘Groove Is In The Heart’ for Like a Version

Client Liaison threw it back to the ’90s for this week’s Like a Version on triple j, covering Deee-Lite’s ‘Groove Is In The Heart’.

Airing today (August 20), the electronic duo boogied their way through the track, reorchestrating the original to give it their own flavour. They did keep the flute whistle though, in homage to Deee-Lite’s classic version.

“I feel like this song is in our DNA,” said vocalist Monte Morgan in a post-performance interview.

“I saw it on music television a lot growing up,” added Harvey Miller. “I couldn’t tell if it was from the ’70s, ’80s or ’90s, it had this sort of timeless nature to it.”

Watch their rendition below:

As is typical of the segment, they also performed their own original song. The duo opted for their latest cut ‘Elevator Up’, which was released yesterday (August 19).

Watch that below too:

The track is the sixth cut from their forthcoming album ‘Divine Intervention’, which was due out on September 10 but will now land on October 1. Other singles ‘Intervention’ and ‘House Of Holy’ are also set to appear on the record.

Client Liaison had initially intended to tour the new album throughout September, but have had to cancel some shows due to COVID-19 lockdowns throughout much of Australia’s east coast. At this stage, their Melbourne dates are still locked in.