Watch Triple One put their spin on Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’ for ‘Like A Version’

Western Sydney hip-hop outfit Triple One took to triple j studios today (April 30) for the broadcaster’s Like A Version segment, covering a Cyndi Lauper classic, ‘Time After Time’.

The group made the song their own by weaving in new rap verses around the original chorus. Dom – AKA Lil Dijon – took care of the singing, while Marty Bugatti and Obi Ill Terrors provided the bars. They were backed by Billy Gunns, as well as special guests 18YOMAN and LEN20, on keys and guitar respectively.

Speaking to triple j in a post-performance interview, Obi and Billy said “I guess we just really like pop music when it boils down to it.

“It’s a massive pop track, it’s super well known, and the melody is crisp,” said Obi.

“We’ve flipped a Cyndi song before, so it was good to revisit her,” added Billy.

Check it out below.

As is typical of the segment, the outfit also played an original song. They opted for ‘Loverose’ from their 2020 debut album ‘Panic Force’, giving an emotive performance of the track. You can also watch that below.

It was Lil Dijon’s second time in the Like A Version studios, having joined ChillinIT last year for the rapper’s cover of ‘SUGAR’ by Brockhampton. However, it was Triple One’s first time performing there as a group.

The outfit are set to wrap up their first headline tour in two years late next month, having already performed a run of shows throughout April.