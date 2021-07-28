Watch Meet Me @ The Altar perform ‘Feel A Thing’, ‘Now Or Never’ and ‘Brighter Days (Are Before Us)’ for NME Home Sessions

For this week’s NME Home Sessions we’re joined by Meet Me @ The Altar, who play us a selection of songs from their upcoming debut EP ‘Model Citizen’. The pop-punk trio perform from LA – their “home away from home” – and strip back their signature energetic sound for an acoustic setting.

The band’s Home Sessions performance begins with recent single ‘Feel A Thing’. Swapping out the earworm tune’s killer riffs and cantering drums for acoustic guitars and subtle percussion, it’s a stellar reimagining of the pop-punk belter.

Later, we’re treated to two more unreleased songs from the group’s upcoming EP. With a relaxed performance of ‘Now Or Never’ before they close with ‘Brighter Days (Are Before Us)’, it’s an exciting glimpse of ‘Model Citizen’, which is dropping in mid-August. Watch Meet Me @ The Altar’s NME Home Sessions performance in full above.

