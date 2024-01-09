NewJeans in 2023: a look back at their year of dominance

When most artists use a hashtag like “#Year_of_NewJeans” on Instagram, it feels like a nod to the good year they’ve had. A generalisation. Nothing too specific. But in NewJeans’ case, it feels entirely fitting because 2023 undeniably belonged to them.

Over the span of the past twelve months, it was clear to all music watchers that NewJeans dominated. They released the acclaimed ‘Get Up’ EP, which included the hits ‘Super Shy’ and ‘ETA’, as well as a surprise appearance by Tony Leung in the music video for ‘Cool With You’. They became PowerPuff Girls in ‘New Jeans’, and ethereal fae in ‘ASAP’, while the titular 36-second ‘Get Up’ hauntingly, tauntingly, teases harmonically. The album sold over 1.5 million albums in its release week.

Beyond the album – which won the world over all in under 13 minutes and is already on its way to icon status – they released several K-drama OSTs and branded songs, most notably ‘Zero’ and ‘Gods’ for Coca-Cola and League of Legends, respectively. The five members, individually and together, are also some of the most in-demand advertising models, regularly gracing the covers of fashion magazines as brand representatives for some of the biggest luxury fashion houses in the world as 2023’s undeniable “It” girls.

And they did all this while charming the world’s pop music fans, with their playful natures shining in social media posts and each performance. It’s not easy to simultaneously feel like the friendly girls next door we’ve all grown up with, and also the glam cooler-than-thou aspirational queen bees, but NewJeans manage to walk the line straight into our hearts and ears perfectly.

What is it that makes NewJeans so captivating and all-around enthralling? Is it the high-quality of their skills when performing their songs, which tap into retro Y2K trends and reinvent them to create addicting, sophisticated pop confections? Is it their blending of each one’s refreshing joie de vivre with highly polished professionalism that plays out whether on-camera or off-stage? Perhaps it’s all the above. But whatever it is, it’s the perfect recipe for success.

In December 2022’s ‘Ditto’, they sing lines like “I got no time to lose” and “I got nothing to lose”, ostensibly to the object of their affections. It also may very well have been the anthem for what 2023 would look like for NewJeans. Go get it now, go get it while putting all your efforts into everything you do. This is the sort of attitude that permeates everything NewJeans does, under the auspices and creative direction of ADOR, a HYBE subsidiary, and CEO Min Hee-jin.

On paper, NewJeans’ career is relatively bite-sized: they have less than 20 songs to their name and two rather short EPs. But small packages often hold great things, and NewJeans are a case of that. And they have done it all while making it look so easy that sometimes it’s unfathomable to understand how far and fast they’ve grown to become the presence that they are. But NewJeans make it truly apparent that you don’t have to be the biggest, you just have to be the best.

That’s why 2023 ended with them getting praised at every turn: At NME, ‘Super Shy’ was named the Best K-pop Song of the year, as well the second best overall for 2023. ‘Get Up’ has also been named one of the best albums of 2023 by some of the most iconic music and media outlets around the world, including Rolling Stone and The New York Times. With year-end award season, they’ve racked up wins and nominations from both local Korean and international platforms, and were named one of TIME’s Next Generation Leaders.

“You don’t even know my name, do ya?” tthey queried in the chorus of their inescapable single ‘Super Shy’. It’s almost ironic, because by the end of 2023 their name is clearly on everyone’s lips.

As for what the future will bring, it can be expected that 2024 will continue NewJeans’ reign. As they develop and grow, both as artists and people, the world is likely to be graced with not only more music but also (hopefully) a world tour. They may begin focusing on solo releases, or members will try their hands at writing songs more on top of the writing credits they already have.

Or maybe they’ll do something completely unexpected, and do it in a way that has everyone talking, in awe of their next new spin. This is NewJeans, after all. Whatever they do, they’ll do it in a way that has all eyes on them. Happy NewJeans New Year!