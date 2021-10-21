“Unfortunately that would be Boris Johnson!”

CORRECT. He ‘sang’ ‘White Riot’ and ‘Bankrobber’, before you got henna tattoos together.

“He was trying to wind me up by singing those, but that’s his MO as we all now know to our cost. When he was The Spectator’s editor, I interviewed him for my radio program Why People Hate… Tories?, and said: ‘I bet you’ve never been to Glastonbury’. He hadn’t, so the BBC suggested I show him round. We wandered round Glastonbury together doing loads of daft things. At the time it was a laugh, but looking back on it now, I see it in a different light! (Laughs)”

“Nobody could have imagined someone as useless as him would end up being Prime Minister – and still remain as useless. He shows that it’s possible to succeed in life without ever being held responsible for anything.”

Taking of Conservative Prime Ministers, apparently David Cameron toyed with including ‘A New England’ as one of his Desert Island Discs…

“He wanted to include Kirsty’s cover of it. Here’s the thing: I listened to his Desert Island Discs and, as he was playing The Smiths, I was thinking: ‘He’s going to play ‘A New England’ – he’s going to play one of my songs and kill my reputation! This is going to be awful! But he didn’t – phew! (Laughs) You put out these songs and never know who’s going to hook onto them. I bumped into [austerity architect] George Osborne when he was Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer and he exclaimed: ‘Billy Bragg!’ at me, before singing: ‘I was 21 years when I wrote this song/I’m 22 now…’ You can’t choose your fans!”