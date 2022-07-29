Your 1997 song ‘How Do I Live’ was once the highest-certified country single of all-time. Who broke your record 12 years later?

“Oh my gosh! Was it Ed Sheeran or The Chainsmokers? I don’t know!”

WRONG. It was Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’, which has been certified 8 x Platinum. Swift has been vocal about you having influenced her…

“She used to come to my concerts, and I remember her: she used to have signs. She’s super-talented, and it’s still weird for me to think about the influence I’ve had on so many young artists, especially when a lot of them are very similar ages as me ‘cause I started when I was a foetus! I’ve met Taylor on-and-off at award shows, but we haven’t spent much time together – I’d love to [spend more] though.”

Who’s the most unexpected person who’s turned out to be a fan of yours?

“I’m a huge Bette Midler fan, and I watched Beaches a zillion times as a little girl. When I met her aged 15, she told me that I inspired her to sing again. She hadn’t sung in a long time, and said after she heard my 1996 debut studio album, ‘Blue’, it made her get back into singing. I was bawling!”