Modern Warfare 2 beta platforms and how to get a code

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch October 28 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Much like previous games in the series, there will be a beta, where players will get the chance to try it out before launch.

These open beta tests usually occur a couple of months before launch, and are an opportunity for players to provide feedback that helps the devs tweak the game for launch. This time around, Activision is keeping fairly quiet about the finer points related to the Modern Warfare 2 open beta.

We’ve included everything we know so far in this guide. You’ll find info on accessing the beta, and how you can get yourself a code for when it goes live. As more details are revealed, we’ll be sure to update this page.

When is the Modern Warfare 2 beta?

At the time of writing, Activision has yet to confirm the Modern Warfare 2 beta release date. Previously, the betas for mainline Call Of Duty games have come in August, so it’s safe to expect the same here. For now however, there’s been no official word, so hold tight for more info.

The beta will be available on PC, Xbox One/ Series X|S and PS4/PS5.

How to get a Modern Warfare 2 beta code

Players will only be able to gain access to the Modern Warfare 2 beta by pre-ordering the game. If you pre-order via PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam or battle.net, you will automatically be eligible for beta access.

If you buy anywhere else, you’ll need to look out for a beta access code. This is a 13-digit code that will be on your receipt, or as part of the email confirmation. You will then need to visit callofduty.com/betaredeem to redeem your code. To reiterate, in most cases you will not need a code, only if you purchase from a store not listed above.

Can you pre-load the beta?

At present, there is no word on whether you will be able to pre-load the Modern Warfare 2 beta. It says as much on the FAQ section for the game’s official website. We’ll update when we hear more.

Does progress carry over from the Modern Warfare 2 beta?

Activision has confirmed that progress will not carry over from the beta. Nothing will be saved for the main game, but in the past there have been some rewards granted to players that participated, like weapon skins or banners.

That’s everything we know so far on the Modern Warfare 2 open beta. More details are likely to follow in the next few weeks, but in the meantime visit our page on everything you need to know about Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

In other gaming news, Activision has shared the roadmap for Call Of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard’s upcoming fourth season, Mercenaries Of Fortune.