‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ release date, platforms and everything we know so far

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been officially confirmed. It’s a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, and will feature fan-favourite characters like Captain Price and Soap.

There’s yet to be a full reveal for the game, but we do have a solid release date. Some characters have been revealed too, giving us an idea as to what we can expect from the campaign.

As we get closer to launch, and as more details are revealed by Activision, we’ll update this guide with everything you need to know about Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Currently, you’ll find info on the release date, what platforms it is releasing on, and a look at whether PlayStation versions will be released.

‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ release date

Advertisement

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28th, 2022. This is slightly earlier than usual for a COD title, which historically have released in November. It’s clear that Activision is trying to capitalise on a different sort of gaming landscape as far as releases are concerned this year.

‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ platforms – is it coming to PlayStation?

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will indeed be coming to PlayStation consoles. Earlier this year, a report has suggested that the next three Call Of Duty titles, including a “new iteration” of free-to-play battle royale Warzone, will still be coming to PlayStation. This is in light of Microsoft acquiring Activision.

Is it next-gen only?

What’s less clear is whether Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will come to old-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One. Activision has yet to comment on this, so we will have to wait and see if the game is new-gen/next-gen only.

‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ characters

Thanks to a tweet on the Infinity Ward Twitter account, we have a list of characters that will appear in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Here’s who’s confirmed to be in the game:

Team leader Captain John Price

Fearless Sergeant “Soap” MacTavish

Seasoned Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick

The Incorruptible Colonel Alejandro Vargas

Is it a remake?

Advertisement

Now for a tougher question, is Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 a remake? Well, no, not really. It follows 2019’s Modern Warfare, which rebooted the Infinity Ward-led series. This game serves as a sequel to that game, so while it may contain characters and plot points from the original, this will be a separate story that aligns with the new series.

Who’s developing ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’

Infinity Ward is developing Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This is the same team that has worked on the Modern Warfare series since the start, and follows 2019’s Modern Warfare. Infinity Ward confirmed that it is indeed the primary studio working on the game in the Tweet below:

A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon. Stay frosty. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 3, 2022

That’s all we know about Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 so far. As new info is released, we’ll be sure to update this page. In the meantime, check out our article covering the announcement of a new Warzone game.

In other gaming news, A report on loot boxes, authored by the Norwegian Consumer Council, has slammed FIFA 22 packs for pressuring players into making in-game purchases and being misleading about their odds of getting particular rewards.