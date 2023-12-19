Roblox is an online game platform and game creation system created by Roblox Corporation that describes itself as “the ultimate virtual universe”.

The sprawling virtual world has hosted concerts from the likes of Mariah Carey, NCT 127 and Yungblud while pop superstars like BLACKPINK and Nicki Minaj have their own worlds within Roblox.

All this freedom needs a wardrobe to match and luckily, there’s a limitless range of upgrades and accessories for players to customise their avatars. Typically this requires you to spend Roblox’s in-game currency Robux, which can be earned by creating games, selling items or trading real world currencies for them. However, items are also given away for free via limited-time promo codes.

To redeem a standard Roblox promo code, players need to visit the dedicated redemption page, where they’ll be prompted to enter the code in exchange for a freebie.

However, there is also a string of collaborative events that make use of Roblox promo codes as well, with players needing to visit certain worlds for a reward while some items are given away for free after completing certain tasks.

Roblox promo codes and free items for December 2023

Standard Roblox promo codes:

SPIDERCOLA – Spider Cola shoulder pet

TWEETROBLOX – The Bird Says shoulder pet

Island Of Move promo codes:

Players need to launch the Island Of Move world. Once they’re within the game, players will then need to click on the green figure found under the words “PLAY IT!” and then click on “Redeem Code”. From there, Island Of Move Roblox codes can be entered one at a time.

DIY – Kinetic Staff

GETMOVING – Speedy Shades

SETTINGTHESTAGE – Build it Backpack

STRIKEAPOSE – Hustle Hat

VICTORYLAP – Cardio Cans

WORLDALIVE – Crystalline Companion

Mansion Of Wonder promo codes:

Players will need to launch the Mansion Of Wonder game to redeem certain promo codes. Once in-game, they’ll need to find the Swag Booth before entering the code.

BOARDWALK – Ring of Flames Waist Accessory

FXARTIST – Artist Backpack

GLIMMER – Head Slime Accessory

PARTICLEWIZARD – Tomes of the Magus Shoulder Accessory

THINGSGOBOOM – Ghostly Aura Waist Accessory

Prime Gaming Rewards:

There’s no code needed for players to pick up a reward via Prime Gaming’s partnership with Roblox, but they will need an active Amazon Prime subscription. Available until January 02, 2024, players can currently claim the Flaming Hot Chip Head.