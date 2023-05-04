The Crossguard Lightsaber is one of the stances that you can unlock in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. It’s a real heavy-hitter, and acts more like a big broadsword when compared to the swift agility granted by the standard Lightsaber. The trade off in speed is absolutely worth it however, as you’ll get unmatched staggering power with each swing of the blade.

You won’t start off with the Crossguard Lightsaber, however, and will have to visit a specific location to unlock it. It’s arguably one of the best stances in the game, and absolutely well worth seeking out as early as you can.

Without further ado, here’s where to find the Crossguard Lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, as well as some advice on how it’s different to the other stances. Just a friendly heads up that it’s unlocked via the main story, so if you’d prefer to avoid spoilers, just head to Shattered Moon when you can and you’ll unlock it naturally.

‘Star Wars Jedi Survivor’: how to get the Crossguard Lightsaber

To unlock the Crossguard Lightsaber, you will simply need to progress through the main story until you reach the Archives on Jedha. After this, you will be given two objectives, one on Koboh, one on a new location called Shattered Moon. Head to Shattered Moon first.

Now, all you need to do is follow the main objective on Shattered Moon, until you eventually face down an enemy called Drya Thornne. This boss is tough, and wields the Crossguard Lightsaber. The double bladed lightsaber is your best bet here, as it’ll allow you to attack hard and fast, while possessing enough stamina to take heavy hits. Once you defeat the boss, the Crossguard Lightsaber is yours.

The Crossguard Lightsaber is a pretty simple stance to get to grips with. It’s the heavy version of the standard Lightsaber, allowing you to do slow, but hard-hitting attacks. Your Force attack has a long wind-up, but huge damage. The Crossguard can be thrown like other Lightsabers, and has its own skill tree as well.

So there you have it, that’s how to get the Crossguard Lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. For more help with the game, here’s how to solve the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle on Jedha. Once you’re done there, check out our Star Wars Jedi Survivor voice actors guide.

