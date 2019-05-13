A ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ reboot is reportedly in the works

The new film will apparently exist in the same 'universe' as the original film and its two sequels

A reboot of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids films is reportedly in the works.

The original 1989 Disney film starred the likes of Rick Moranis, the late Marcia Strassman and Matt Frewer, and was a huge success at the box office as it raked in over £170 million worldwide. Two sequels, Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (released in 1992) and Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997), followed.

According to Slash Film, a “legacyequel” titled Shrunk is now being developed by Walt Disney Pictures – ensuring that this new reboot will exist in the same ‘universe’ as the three previous Honey films.

Frozen and Beauty and the Beast actor Josh Gad is reportedly the favourite to be cast as Adam Szalinski, the son of Moranis’ character Wayne Szalinski. It’s thought that, much like the original film, the reboot will see Adam Szalinski accidentally shrinking his children during a botched science experiment.

It had also been thought that Shrunk may be one of the live-action remakes which is set to debut on Disney+, the company’s forthcoming streaming platform. However, Slash Film say they understand that Shrunk will receive a normal cinematic release.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

In other recent movie reboot news, it was announced last week that the screenwriter of Batman Begins is helming a new remake of the original Hellraiser film.