Activision is investigating ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ Season 6 crashes

Activision has announced that it is looking into crashes in Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, following the Season 6 update

Season 6 of the games, which launched on September 29, has seemingly caused a large number of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone to encounter game-breaking crashes, which has prompted publisher Activision to launch an investigation on the bugs in question.

Activision took to Twitter to announce that it is “actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing crashes after the update”. So far, no fixes have been provided, with Activision asking gamers to stay tuned for more updates.

Check out the tweet below.

We're actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing crashes after the update in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. Stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) September 29, 2020

Popular PC game streamer Westie shared screenshots on Twitter of crashes that had occured over seven times since he updated the game. The bug reportedly causes every player in an ongoing game to crash as well.

2 more crashes since this tweet. Running on the latest NVIDIA drivers. Seems that when it crashes, whoever you're playing with also crashes. https://t.co/PoINBJCGQV — Westie (@MrProWestie) September 29, 2020

Other Twitter users have corroborated his claim, replying to his tweet saying they’ve crashed three times in the span of 30 minutes, and that the issue is also prevalent on the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

Apart from the game crashing, many players have also reported glitches involving the newly introduced subway system, other vehicles, and connectivity issues.

The latest update introduces two new operators: Nikolai and Farrah, as well as four new maps in Modern Warfare: Station, Broadcast, Verdansk Riverside and Mialstor Tank Factory. The complete list of changes that have been introduced with Season 6 have been detailed via the Call Of Duty blog.