‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ players report weapon challenges are bugged

Call Of Duty: Vanguard players report that weapon challenges in the latest shooter are not progressing, causing stalled progression for several weapons.

As spotted by Dexerto, players claim that the criteria for completing challenges – which would usually reward camos – aren’t being tracked correctly. Several Vanguard fans have complained that challenges for the STG 44 rifle are being particularly buggy, with the tracker not correctly counting headshots or eliminations that should contribute.

Furthermore, it doesn’t seem to be identifying when players have hit the correct level for rewards to be issued. One player on Reddit has said that despite hitting level 27 and achieving more than the required number of kills with the STG, the “pack tactics camo won’t progress”, and they are having similar issues with Death Artist, Mind Games and Survivalist.

Advertisement

Another player has also shared that the STG is not tracking kills, complaining that they have “played about five games all with the STG, and it says I have 0/10 eliminations for the first camo”. In the replies, another user says that while their camo challenges are working, their reticle challenges aren’t progressing.

One Reddit user has noted that a similar issue occurred in Modern Warfare and resulted in affected players not receiving rewards retroactively. Because of this, the user suggests that players move to complete weapon challenges on other guns until the issue is fixed.

In other news, critics across the world are releasing their reviews for Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Quite a few places have criticised a weak single-player campaign and found fault with the campaign’s failure to try anything new. On the other hand, most reviews have highlighted Vanguard‘s strong multiplayer mode, with the series’ Zombies mode receiving particular praise.