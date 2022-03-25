‘Deliver Us The Moon’ sequel ‘Deliver Us Mars’ announced with new trailer

Frontier Foundry has announced Deliver Us Mars, a narrative-driven game that’s a sequel to Keoken Interactive’s 2019 title Deliver Us The Moon.

Announced at the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase stream last night (March 24), Deliver Us Mars was revealed with a teaser trailer that shows a new protagonist reactivating her companion drone after her ship crashes on the planet of Mars.

Deliver Us Mars will be set ten years after Deliver Us The Moon, and Frontier Foundry has shared that it will build upon the original game’s more grounded sci-fi storytelling.

The newly-added Steam page for Deliver Us Mars shares the following on what fans can expect from the sequel’s story:

“Ten years after the Fortuna mission, humanity is closer than ever to extinction. After a mysterious distress call from Mars, join the Zephyr and its crew as they journey to the red planet and seek to recover the Ark colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward, and with them, ensure the survival of the human race.”

Deliver Us Mars doesn’t have a specific release date, however Frontier Foundry has confirmed that it will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC.

On working with Frontier Foundry, Keoken Interactive co-founders Koen and Paul Deetman shared that the collaboration will help to “fully achieve the goals and ambitions we set ourselves for Deliver Us Mars.

“We are extremely excited about this partnership, knowing the sci-fi specialists at Frontier are looking over our shoulder.”

Frontier Foundry is the publisher of several sci-fi games, including Lemnis Gate and upcoming strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, which will star Andy Serkis.

In other news, cybersecurity researchers have claimed that a 16-year old teenager in the UK is suspected of hacking Microsoft, Nvidia and Ubisoft in recent months.