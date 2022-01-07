E3 2022 in-person event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 worries

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has confirmed that E3‘s in-person event has been cancelled.

For the third year in a row, the major trade event for the games industry has been impacted by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, the ESA explained that “due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022”.

Unlike previous years, no word has been said on whether the event will go digital like it has in the past. “We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon,” explained the statement. Presumably, more information surrounding the possibility of a digital event is forthcoming.

In 2021, E3’s physical event was replaced with three days of live streamed coverage with many new games announced. However, not all companies embraced it. Sony was absent from the event, for instance, as well as Konami. Games such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Battlefield 2042 were still exhibited as well as many others, though.

Hopes are high that the games event will return in 2023 but it’s too early to guarantee that will happen.

