‘Fallout 76’ 2022 roadmap reveals alien invasions and a return to The Pitt

Bethesda has released the content roadmap for this year’s Fallout 76 seasonal events, and it’s filled with references to past Fallout stories.

Throughout 2022, four major expansions are coming to Fallout 76 – all of which are centred around a different theme. Some of these expansions harken back to downloadable content (DLC) from throughout the Fallout series.

In spring the Invaders From Beyond expansion will see the land of Appalachia besieged by aliens. It’ll include new public events, a Fallout Worlds update, and the start of season eight – titled A Better Life Underground. Invaders From Beyond comes to Fallout 76 on March 1.

Some of the expansion’s public events will involve random encounters and locations across the map where aliens are trying to gain a foothold.

It appears as though this expansion is at least loosely inspired by the Fallout 3 DLC Mothership Zeta, which saw the player abducted by aliens and having to escape from their mothership.

Summer will see the Test Your Metal seasonal event arrive, which will also include new public events, alongside Fallout 1st scoreboard upgrades and season nine. This expansion will focus on arena fights with robots from the Fallout universe.

In autumn arrives Expeditions: The Pitt, which will add Pittsburgh to the game alongside new missions, NPCs and rewards. This seasonal event is located in the same area as Fallout 3’s The Pitt DLC, which saw the player travelling to The Pitt to be pulled into a new conflict.

Lastly, the Nuka-World On Tour seasonal event arrives in winter of 2022. The Fallout 4 Nuka-World add-on is going mobile as it brings new public events, a region boss and season 11 to Fallout 76.

An image of the 2022 roadmap for Fallout 76 can be found here, with extra information here as well.

