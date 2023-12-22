‘Fallout 76’ 2024 plans will include new quests, maps and rewards

Bethesda Softworks has shared its 2024 plans for Fallout 76, with a string of updates introducing seasonal events alongside new quests, maps and rewards.

Posting on the official blog, Fallout 76 producer Jon Rush confirmed that 17million players had experienced 2020’s Wastelanders update and promised a string of new updates due to come to the game throughout 2024.

Kicking off the year will be the second instalment of Fallout 76’s recent Atlantic City update. The first, Boardwalk Paradise, came earlier this month and introduced two new expedition missions in a new location. Atlantic City: America’s Playground is due for release spring 2024 and will feature an additional mission, “in which players will confront the legendary Jersey Devil” alongside new story driven quests, more areas to explore and “plenty” of rewards.

“Later in 2024, we’re expanding our map southward, deep into the wooded heartland of Shenandoah. This uncharted, once-tranquil expanse in the heart of Virginia will bring a new questline, factions and rewards,” said Bethesda.

Rush also confirmed that developers would be “shining a greater light on Fallout 76’s beloved seasonal events” over the next 12 months. “We’re looking forward to running them much more frequently and offering a host of new rewards with each event,” he said before adding: “There are also plans for new seasonal events to round out our roster, so get ready to pencil in those calendars in 2024.”

Bethesda is also planning on releasing “additional features and improvements that benefit our avid builders and adventurers alike.”

He then went on to discuss Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Fallout TV series, which is set to launch in the spring. “This episodic series represents a collaboration between the creative minds at Bethesda Games Studios and Kilter Films – showing an expanded look at the Fallout universe like never before, breathing the world to life with new stories, characters, and moments for both fans and newcomers come to join us on these country roads.”

Earlier this week it was revealed that Bethesda Softworks rejected multiple proposals from Obsidian Entertainment to create more games in the Fallout series, after the release of their Fallout: New Vegas in 2010.

