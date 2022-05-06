Method Man releases new song ‘Come Get Some’ for ‘Evil Dead: The Game’

Method Man has released new song ‘Come Get Some’ in collaboration with Evil Dead: The Game.

The song is a homage to the movie and comes alongside the Wu-Tang Clan member’s long history of featuring Sam Rami horror references throughout his music.

Produced by Statik Selektah, the song featured samples from across Joseph LoDuca’s original The Evil Dead score and features verses from Method Man’s son PXWER and U-God’s son iNTeLL. ‘Come Get Some’ also samples long-running Evil Dead character Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell).

The song came about after the creators of Evil Dead: The Game reached out to Statik Selektah and Method Man to collaborate on an original song. Reportedly, they replied with “pure fire emojis”.

The song is meant to be an “Evil Dead banger” that honours the game’s “over-the-top action, bloody ‘boomstick’ gunplay, and ghastly Kandarian Demon banishing.”

You can check it out for yourself below.

According to a press release, Evil Dead: The Game delivers “the ultimate Evil Dead action experience. Choose your squad with fan-favorite characters from every era of the franchise, including Ash, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Annie Knowby, Scotty and Lord Arthur. Battle with more than 25 hard-hitting weapons, like the good ol’ chainsaw and boomstick, and level up a variety of character classes with their own unique abilities to survive the night in multiplayer and bonus single-player missions.”

Evil Dead: The Game was intended to launch last year to mark the 40th anniversary of the original film. However, in August 2021, Saber announced a delay until February 2022 with a further delay pushing the game back to May 13. The extra time will be used “to implement a single-player option that will let you enjoy the game when you are without your co-op compadres.”

When it does arrive, Deadites will be swarming players on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

In other gaming news, Kanye West sought out Nintendo to make his Only One video game.