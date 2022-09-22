‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ gets anti-aliasing and DLSS in new update

Microsoft Flight Simulator has received a new update which introduces a multitude of improvements, including the long-awaited DLSS support for PC.

DLSS, which stands for deep learning super sampling, is a collection of real-time image enhancement and upscaling technologies developed by Nvidia. It looks to boost framerates by rendering at a lower resolution than displayed and using deep learning, a type of AI, to then upscale the frames to look as sharp as expected. According to Nvidia, DLSS can boost framerates by 200-300 per cent.

Now, developer Asobo Studio has released its latest sim update for Microsoft Flight Simulator which aims to deliver “stability, performance and memory usage” improvements alongside the DLSS support.

The update also introduces a wake effect to moving boats, a new cloud layering system which provides “more vertical precision at low altitudes” in order to better reflect the various altitudes and thicknesses when flying close to the ground, as well as a number of quality of life features.

The VFR map has had particular attention paid to it also, with search bars being added for navaid and airport data, and a new panel to give detailed information on search terms. A small selection of specific planes have had minor additions and fixes including the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, Darkstar and Beechcraft Bonanza G36 aircrafts.

Secondary windows can now be added to the left and right of the main window to extend the player’s field of view, especially when using several monitors. Fixes for weather reporting, navigation and traffic issues as well as stability errors have all been implemented in the new update, too.

Players can read the extensive release notes for the update on the Flight Simulator website.

