Microsoft respond to reports of unresponsive Xbox controllers

Microsoft has said they are working on a solution to unresponsive Xbox Series controllers.

People have reported issues with the Wireless Controller that launched alongside the Xbox Series X and Series S. The core issue being reported is the controller not registering button taps.

As reported by The Loadout, player ‘SK Lee’ bought the pad as an upgrade of Logitech F310. They said that the unresponsive Y button “consistently failed me several times in a 15-minute game,” whilst also saying that the A and X buttons occasionally failed to respond.

A video they created for YouTube shows them pressing the Y button in Test Mode, and the software clearly not responding to the multiple Y button presses, but working much more reliably on other buttons.

A Microsoft spokesperson has assured The Loadout that they are aware of the issue and are “actively working” on a solution. They followed this up, saying “We are aware some players may be experiencing unresponsiveness with their new Xbox Wireless Controllers and our teams are actively working on a solution.”

In related news, Microsoft have recently announced new plans for Accessibility measures, promising a “comprehensive set of best practices” for the rest of the industry to follow. This comes off the back of the modular Xbox Adaptive Controller in 2018.

