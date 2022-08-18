Nexus Mods says “delete your account” if new inclusivity rules upset you

After Nexus Mods banned a modder for removing a pride flag from Marvel’s Spider-Man, the company has explained its stance on inclusivity and shared that anyone “upset” by this policy can delete their account.

In a statement, Nexus Mods addressed the “silly drama” surrounding Marvel’s Spider-Man by explaining why it banned the mod’s creator.

“The mod was uploaded by a sock puppet account […] It was very clearly done deliberately to be a troll mod,” shared Nexus Mods. “The fact the user needed to make a sock puppet like a coward to upload the mod showed their intent to troll and that they knew it would not be allowed.”

Nexus Mods added that it would not have immediately banned the creator if the mod had been uploaded on their main account, but the sock puppet “removed any doubt” – causing Nexus Mods to not only ban the new account, but the creator’s main account too.

In regards to homophobic content on the site, Nexus Mods said “we are for inclusivity, we are for diversity. If we think someone is uploading a mod on our site with the intent to deliberately be against inclusivity and/or diversity then we will take action against it.”

“We don’t want to and won’t argue this with you. We’ve now explained our stance and we won’t be providing a platform for you to distort our position in order to feed an irrational and paranoid narrative,” added Nexus Mods. “You can do that elsewhere, where we won’t care enough to read it.”

The statement ends by suggesting that “If this policy upsets you, if we’ve broken some moral code of conduct as a business that you can’t accept, then please, delete your account and move on, as we will.”

