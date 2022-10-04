‘Overwatch 2’ servers go down due to “mass DDoS” attack at launch

Overwatch 2 launched today (October 4), yet Blizzard Entertainment has shared that it is experienced issues connectivity issues due to a “mass” distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

As fans queued to jump into the first day of Overwatch 2, players noticed issues with remaining connected to matches and difficulty in logging into the shooter game’s services.

Taking to Twitter, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra explained that the issues were being caused by a targeted attack on Overwatch 2 servers.

“Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers,” posted Ybarra. “Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues.”

Half an hour before Ybarra acknowledged the DDoS attack, he said that “Teams are working hard on server issues with Overwatch 2. We are humbled by the excitement of players and will continue to focus on issues and get players into the fun! Thanks for your patience.”

As noted on Overwatch 2‘s known issues page, players who merged their PC and console accounts being met with “Unexpected Server Error” messages, while others are “experiencing server disconnects” or having trouble seeing their “cosmetics, items, and curency.”

On a Reddit megathread for technical issues with Overwatch 2, many players have reported having issues with connection, suggesting the attack is widespread.

It’s a significant issue for fans looking to play their first matches of the free-to-play game, as the problems have cropped up within hours of the shooter launching.

Before the game’s connection issues occurred, our review of Overwatch 2 awarded the shooter four stars of out five.

“A bold reinvention, Overwatch 2 is fun to play and has a variety of smart tweaks that reinvigorate the game and package it up for a new audience,” it praised. “While live service trappings like unlocking heroes through a battle pass are unwelcome distractions, once you’re bedded into this shooter, it’s hard to point to any other shooter that can deliver this much joy.”

In other news, Blizzard is planning to hold an LGBTQ+ tournament for the Overwatch 2 community.