‘Sea Of Thieves’ is aiming to release custom servers for players

Sea Of Thieves developer Rare has announced they will begin testing custom servers for players to use in the future.

The implementation of custom servers has been a feature the Sea Of Thieves community has been requesting for a while. With this feature, groups will be able to host their own separate servers, allowing them to play the game without the risk of other players joining. The programme will initially be closed, with access only for selected creators and community groups for testing.

The aim of the project is to allow players to use their own creativity and create unique experiences for their communities in Sea Of Thieves. Previously, the company has worked to support player initiatives through community events.

In an update on the Sea Of Thieves official site, the developer revealed details on how custom servers will be implemented. “We’ve (Rare) seen so many things from legendary races, fashion shows and fishing competitions through to entirely new games like SkullBall, The Pirate Games and countless others.

“We will be working with these creators and community groups to test custom servers in a live environment, to gather feedback and prioritise future development priorities in this area. At the same time as giving us valuable feedback and data, it’ll make it easier for these groups to run community events like the ones we’ve seen already.”

Players who gain access to a custom server will be allowed to customise ship numbers and types, as well as the ability to distribute an access code to other players. Gold and reputation will be disabled during custom server play sessions.

Rare is initially distributing the feature to a small group of players to test the system.

“We want to start purposefully with the dual purpose of learning from this initially small audience and expanding the custom server toolset before we think about rolling out more widely and what that will entail,” the developer explained in a blog post.

The testing stage is estimated to be lengthy as Rare plans to learn and build the feature correctly. It’s also considering making custom servers something that players will have to purchase as the developer stated that “custom servers cost money to run.”

Currently there is no estimated date on when custom servers will roll out to other Sea Of Thieves players.

In other Xbox news, Microsoft is set to reveal upcoming first-party games coming to the Xbox Series X with Halo: Infinite confirmed to be amongst the line-up.