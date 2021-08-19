Sledgehammer Games interested in making games other than ‘Call Of Duty’

Developer Sledgehammer Games has said it may want to make other games, the studio has only developed games in the Call Of Duty franchise since its formation in 2009.

Speaking to VentureBeat in a recent (August 18) interview, studio head Aaron Halon said: “We love our legacy and what we’ve created, but we also wanted to think about the future of the studio and how we could set ourselves up to be even stronger.”

Sledgehammer Games has co-developed and took the lead on multiple titles in the franchise, including Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare in 2014 and Call Of Duty: WWII in 2017.

The interview also included the studio’s chief operating officer Andy Wilson, who said that Call Of Duty is still the primary focus of Sledgehammer Games.

“The biggest thing for our team is that we want to constantly have interesting, exciting projects to work on. Obviously, Call Of Duty is a huge pillar in the studio. It’s our primary focus, what we’re fully invested in right now,” Wilson said.

“Whether there are other things in the future that we look at as well, we’ll take the time to think about all of those things. Culturally, we do that as well,” he continued. “We take the time to breathe occasionally and think about where we want to go.”

Sledgehammer Games is also developing the upcoming Call Of Duty: Vanguard, which is having a reveal event in Warzone where the game’s train is destroyed in preparation.

The studio is currently owned by Activision, who is in the midst of a lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment. Staff at Activision Blizzard have also claimed that company recruiters want them to stop talking about toxic culture.

