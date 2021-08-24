‘Sonic Colours: Ultimate’ European physical release has been delayed

Sega has announced that Sonic Colours: Ultimate will have a delayed release date for physical copies. The digital version will still release on September 7.

The remaster of Sonic Colours is set to release for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch next month, but Sega has had to delay the physical copies release in Europe. No new date has been announced.

Sega announced the news in a tweet, saying, “Due to unforeseen logistical issues, all physical editions of Sonic Colours: ultimate, which include both the standard and keyring edition; will be delayed across all EMEA markets, excluding Australia & New Zealand. This does not impact the digital release across all first-party platforms. SEGA is committed to customer satisfaction, and we apologise for this unfortunate delay. More information to follow.”

There are no details on when further information will be available.

Sonic Colours: Ultimate is a remake of the original Sonic Colours that Sega only released on the Nintendo Wii in 2010. The new version includes 60FPS, remastered lighting, and 4K resolution. A new Rival Rush mode will also be included, allowing players to go head-to-head with Metal Sonic to unlock rewards. New customisation options will also be available, with players able to earn tokens and purchase new boosts, auras, and shoes to personalise their Sonic.

Other changes include a new Jade Ghost wisp that allows Sonic to pass through certain surfaces and access hidden areas. A new Tails Save will also be added, which will catch players if they fall off the level, allowing them to be escorted to safety by the two-tailed fox Tails.

There will also be customisable control schemes to allow players to tailor their gameplay to best suit their preferences. The soundtrack will also receive a full remix.

