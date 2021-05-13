Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed two brand new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller colours that will be available next month.

A new PlayStation blog post announced that the new galaxy-themed, red and black controller variants are called Cosmic Red and Midnight Black.

It’s also been confirmed that both controllers will be available to purchase at participating retailers globally starting June 18, next month.

🌌 Cosmic Red

Satoshi Aoyagi, a designer of the DualSense controller, said: “Both Midnight Black and Cosmic Red feature a subtle blue hue, that produces unique shades of red and black. A blue hue is also present in the original DualSense wireless controller colours, so all three colours compliment each other nicely.”

The controller’s button colours and detailing has been tailored to complement the new variants, as well.

Leo Cardoso, who also helped design the wireless controller, explained that that the goal was to find designs that would surprise fans and decided around the theme of ‘galaxy’ as it “felt like a natural progression from the original PS5 and accessories designs.”

The PS5 DualSense wireless controller uses next-generation technology, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and allows game developers to create realistic player experiences in their games.

Astro’s Playroom, which launched alongside the PS5 in November last year as a free game, uses this technology and lets the player feel certain textures when handling the DualSense controller.

Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 shortages will reportedly continue until next year due to high demand.