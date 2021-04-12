Sony’s PS5 is the best selling UK console for the second month in a row

The PS5 has been announced as the best-selling console for the second month in a row.

That’s according to the UK Monthly Boxed Charts, which shows that the PS5 tops the leaderboard of sales in March, ahead of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S. Nintendo Switch was relegated to third place for the first time in several years.

Sony’s latest console has outperformed many of its predecessors in the UK, including the Playstation Vita, Dreamcast and Wii U. PS5 sales continue to do well this month, although individual games sales have been dominated by the Nintendo Switch for months.

PlayStation’s one Top Five offering is Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which remains an exclusive.

This year’s figures are not as high as March 2020, but this appears to be due to the massive boost in physical game and console sales at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The UK has its first lockdown last March.

The report also revealed that just over one million physical copies of games have been sold in March 2021, with Nintendo Switch games coming out on top once again. The company’s best-selling games included Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was released a year ago, Monster Hunter Rise, and Mario Kart 8: Deluxe.

Perhaps surprisingly, the accessories market saw an increase – one of the only sub-markets in gaming to do so. Sony and Turtle Beach were the top manufacturers with a total of 886,091 gaming peripherals sold in March 2021.

Sony have recently been rumoured to be producing their own PS5 equivalent to Xbox Game Pass, according to the original God of War director who claims to have been involved in discussions.

As reported by VGC, it comes from a recent YouTube stream where David Jaffe, who is also known as the co-creator of Twisted Metal, shared that he has spoken to multiple sources at PlayStation about plans to respond with “a counterpunch” to Microsoft‘s Xbox Game Pass subscription service.