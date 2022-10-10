Square Enix announces return of ‘Final Fantasy 14’ fan festival

Square Enix has announced its plans to host the latest global series of Final Fantasy 14 fan festivals.

The news was announced during the latest Letter from the Producer live stream, in which the game’s producer and director Naoki Yoshida revealed that the game has amassed over 27million registered players globally.

The developer and publisher behind the enormously popular MMORPG has confirmed that Las Vegas and London will serve as the first two host cities, with a final fan festival taking place in Japan in early 2024.

The Las Vegas event will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from July 28-29 2023, while the London event will be hosted at ExCeL London on October 21-22 2023.

Next year’s fan festivals are the first to take place in person since the Covid-19 pandemic, with the 2021 event being online-only – prompting the trailer below to invite fans to “return to reality.”

Fans can expect some substantial news to come out of the upcoming events, according to Yoshida in an interview with Famitsu (and translated by streamer Aitaikimochi).

“It wouldn’t be right to hold a fan fest without something substantial,” said Yoshida. “So we plan to make this event one that’s filled with surprises and fun waiting for you, so we hope that you look forward to it!”

The archived Letter from the Producer stream is available to watch on Twitch.

In other Final Fantasy 14 news, Square Enix recently raised the alarm about an attempted hack of the game’s account management system. The company is urging players to change their passwords – especially if they use the same email and password combination on other websites, as Square Enix believes that the hackers are using email address and password combinations that have been obtained from other companies’ online services.

Elsewhere in gaming, House Party’s Doja Cat expansion is getting review bombed over a lack of explicit content.