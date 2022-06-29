The newest ‘Overwatch 2’ beta has begun and Mercy players aren’t happy

The latest beta for Overwatch 2 has started with a bunch of hero changes, but those that play the healer Mercy are feeling particularly hard done by.

After Blizzard announced some hero changes alongside the arrival of the new beta, players have voiced their discontent at the adjustments made to flying healer Mercy.

Her main ability, Guardian Angel, previously allowed Mercy to fly an extended distance, over 30 metres, to a nearby hero for support purposes, and players could be launched upwards for a big vertical boost if they cancelled this using the crouch feature. This can no longer be used by players, but will automatically launch you upwards if you reach the end of Guardian Angel.

Angelic Descent, another of her abilities, has also been altered so that holding down a move input will slow down her ascent speed, meaning that “This means you can dampen vertical knockbacks (such as Junkrat’s Concussive Mine) but also reduce the amount of height that the GA vert boost gives you,” explained the developer.

With these alterations, fans have taken to social media to discuss the changes with the predominant activity taking place on the Mercy Mains subreddit. Some users have called it “unnecessary” saying that it was “just fine the way it was in OW1”.

Some Mercy fans said that making the player jump “automatically when flying to someone is a baffling decision” adding that they “hope it gets reverted fast”. It seems that players don’t think Mercy’s movement needed any adjustment, and the general consensus amongst those that play Mercy is that she feels “awful” to play right now.

Overwatch 2 is set to release in October on a free-to-play model, but the PvE content that was initially promised will not be available on launch.

In other news, 24 hours after the release of Portal on Nintendo Switch, modders have started working on ports of Half-Life 2.