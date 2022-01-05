Ubisoft+ subscription service coming to Xbox “…in the future”

Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+, is coming to Xbox “in the future,” according to a new post on the publisher’s website.

On a blog post that also announced that the upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction would be coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, the publisher revealed that:

“Ubisoft+ subscription service will be coming to Xbox in the future. Originally launched for PC, the service allows access to more than 100 Ubisoft titles at a single monthly cost, with games and DLC available on launch day, and monthly rewards including cosmetics, boosters, in-game items, and more.”

Advertisement

While release date, pricing and other information wasn’t shared, in response to a fan on Twitter, Ubisoft confirmed that the service would not be part of Xbox Game Pass, unlike EA Play, which is included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Hey! Ubisoft+ will be a separate subscription from Game Pass but keep an eye out for more news and launch dates! — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) January 5, 2022

Ubisoft current offers two tiers for its Ubisoft+ service

PC ACCESS

New releases available at launch

Premium* editions (DLCs, season passes…)

100+ games on PC

MULTI-ACCESS

New releases available at launch

Premium* editions (DLCs, season passes…)

100+ games on PC

Cloud gaming via Google Stadia

Due to Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Streaming service, it’s unlikely that the latter option, which allows players to stream their Ubisoft titles via Google’s Stadia platform, will be available. Still, no indication has been given either way. It’s also unknown if Xbox players will only be able to access the Ubisoft titles currently on the platform or if the publisher plans to expand the offering on the console with some older titles.

Advertisement

Neil Druckman, the co-president of Naughty Dog, has confirmed that the studio is working on “multiple game projects”. During Sony’s CES 2022 press conference, titled “Co-create the Future of Entertainment”, the developer appeared via pre-recorded message during a segment about the upcoming Uncharted film.