‘Valorant’ has the most toxic community in gaming

It’s official – Valorant has the most toxic community for the second year running, according to a recent survey.

The survey, carried out by the Anti-Defamation League (via gamesindustry.biz), reveals that a staggering 79% of Valorant players have received some form of online abuse while playing the game online. Dota 2 followed closely behind, with 78% of players reporting harassment.

The Valorant community also drove most players away – 42% of players reported that they had become more careful or stopped playing the game entirely because of behaviour encountered while playing the game. And that’s well above average.

“The percentage of players who reported quitting playing certain games because of disruptive player behaviour also increased for the second straight year, up to 27% from last year’s 22%,” reports gameindustry.biz.

Conversely, Minecraft was one of the titles with the least number of problems. But even so, it still reported harassment from 46% of its players. The second-lowest was Rocket League with a still rather large 76%.

In terms of demographics, the most common group of people harassed during online gaming was women – as much as 49% of respondents reported harassment while playing.

The second most harassed group was Black or African American gamers, with 42% reporting some form of harassment. Asian Americans and LGBTQ+ were next in line at 38%, Muslim gamers stood at 26%, Latinx at 25%, disabled gamers at 24%, and Jewish gamers at 22%.

As much as 74% of respondents recorded hiding their identities online, at least sometimes, to avoid facing harassment or abuse while gaming.

The survey included more than 2,200 US gamers up to the age of 45 who play online games, with almost 550 of them between the ages of 13 and 17.

