Hasbro’s games division, Wizards of the Coast, is working on a big-budget G.I. Joe game according to job listings originally spotted by PCGamer.

The studio simply referred to as “New Raleigh-Durham Studio” will be making a G.I. Joe game as its first project according to the job description attached to the listings. The job descriptions explain that the studio is being “led by industry veterans from WB Games and other AAA studios”.

Elsewhere in the ad, the game is described as a “AAA 3rd Person Action/Adventure game” and will be multi-platform. The job adverts also explain that experience with the Unreal engine is needed as well as knowledge of broad video game elements like “progression” and “exploration mechanics”. So far, so typically third-person action game-ish.

In recent times, there’s been a resurgence of interest in G.I. Joe thanks to the release of the Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins film last month.

Earlier this year, the Wizards of the Coast president explained at a Hasbro investor event that the division was looking to “[leverage] some perennial Hasbro favourites with an eye towards developing them digitally”. In the past, Wizards of the Coast has focused on collectible card games such as Magic: The Gathering so the new studio will be pursuing a slightly different direction.

Since the investor event, we have seen the announcement of Nerf Legends for PC and consoles as an example of the change of direction. The fast-paced FPS set in a futuristic sci-fi world is planned for an October release but a concrete date has yet to be confirmed. The game offers 15 authentic Nerf blasters including new releases from 2021 and will feature both online multiplayer matches and a single-player campaign to boot.

