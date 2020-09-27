Adam Lambert has opened up about what it’s like performing with Queen.

Lambert, a former contestant on American Idol, joined Queen in 2012 and took on the role of replacing the group’s former late frontman, Freddie Mercury.

In a new interview with The Times, Lambert spoke about the pressure of the role, saying that he never wanted to do an “impersonation” of Mercury.

Lambert said: “I knew I didn’t want to do an impersonation. Freddie and I are different. We look different, we have had different experiences.

“There are parallels — I’ve been known to have a loud personality, and let’s say there are similarities to our personal lives — but I’m aware that the audience is not seeing Freddie. That’s why I have to give the best performance I possibly can and make sure nobody leaves disappointed.”

In the same interview, Queen guitarist Brian May also opened up about the time they met Lambert on American Idol.

May revealed that although they weren’t looking for a frontman at that time, it “made sense” to them that Lambert should take over the role.

May said: “Adam will say to an audience, ‘I’m here to pay tribute to Queen and Freddie Mercury because I’m a fan like you are.

“We weren’t looking for someone when we met him, but he was so charismatic that it made sense. He’ll tell you he was scared to death when we did our first concert together before half a million people in Kiev in 2012, but he has tremendous confidence.

“Plus he’s a nice guy. You cannot tour the world for half a year with someone you don’t get on with.”

Queen and Adam Lambert announced the release of their first ever live album last month, having teased the announcement in a cryptic video a few days prior.

‘Queen + Adam Lambert Live Around the World’, is set for release on October 2 via EMI.

Queen were also set to head out on a huge UK and European tour this summer, but it has been rescheduled to 2021 due to coronavirus.