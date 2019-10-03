Impressive

Billie Eilish has revealed how she managed to pull off her stunning Saturday Night Live performance in a new video.

The singer made her SNL debut on the first episode of the popular NBC comedy series’ 45th season last Saturday (September 28). It saw Eilish perform her hit song ‘bad guy’ inside a small rotating set that made it appear as if she was walking on walls and dancing on the ceiling.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, Eilish explained how it was inspired by a scene from Fred Astaire’s Royal Wedding where the dancer appears to walk on walls and ceilings. The clip also reveals how the singer was positioned in a mind-bending revolving rig, which continually moved as the singer performed inside it.

However, it wasn’t without its challenges.

“I have two sprained ankles. So I have a boot and a brace and had to figure out how to be safe,” she said. “It’s pretty disorientating.

“It’s never scary, but it’s pretty fun.”

The performance came after it was confirmed that Eilish will head out on her ‘Where Do We Go’ arena tour next year, teaming up with non-profit eco organisation Reverb.

She told Jimmy Fallon: “We’re actually bringing someone from Reverb, this company that basically specialises in the best and most healthy and green ways to do everything. So there’s no plastic straws allowed, the fans are going to bring their own water bottles, there’s going to be recycle cans everywhere, because it’s like, if something’s recyclable, it doesn’t matter unless there’s a recycle bin.”