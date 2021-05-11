Firefly Festival has announced its lineup for its 2021 edition, with Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Lizzo and The Killers headlining the four-day event.

The festival held in The Woodlands of Dover, Delaware returns September 23-26. Billie Eilish headlines the Thursday night followed by The Killers on the Friday, Tame Impala on the Saturday, and Lizzo on the Sunday.

Also on the bill is Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Phoebe Bridgers, Denzel Curry, Glass Animals, Caribou, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, Diplo, Sylvan Esso, Taking Back Sunday, Band of Horses, Khruangbin, Nelly, Girl in Red, Arlo Parks, Duckwrth, KennyHoopla, Claud, Middle Kids, Aluna, and many others.

Fans can enter a ticket pre-sale this Friday (May 14) before the general sale next Monday (May 17) via the festival’s website. General admission passes for the festival that has camping facilities are priced $299, with VIP tickets costing $699 and Super VIP $2,499.

Besides access to the festival’s camp grounds and set stages, the ticket prices include daily yoga, a beach club, silent discos, intramural sports and permanent showers as well as a farmers’ market and general shop.

Firefly is one of hundreds of US festivals that is planning to run this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other festivals including Tennessee’s Bonnaroo are set to return this year after numerous delays caused by the health crisis. Bonnaroo, which usually takes place annually in June, has been moved from its regular summer slot and will now take place this September.

The festival had already postponed its 2020 live edition from March to September last year. The organisers later cancelled outright, announcing a new date of June 2021 (with a lineup set to include Lizzo, Tool, Tame Impala and Miley Cyrus) but moved it for a third time.