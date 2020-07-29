Blossoms share studio shots as they record their fourth album

Blossoms have confirmed that they’ve started recording their fourth album and shared a series of behind-the-scenes studio shots – check them out below.

The Stockport outfit, who released their third album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ in January, took to Twitter this evening (July 29) to post five black-and-white photos of themselves at work on new material.

In the first of four images, frontman Tom Ogden is seen laying on the studio floor in front of a unit containing various synthesisers and gear. His bandmates Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst and Joe Donovan appear in the remaining shots playing their respective instruments.

A follow-up post sees Myles Kellock tinkering with a keyboard. “Myles is here of course,” the band assured fans, “could only do 4 photos at once.”

Clarifying that the sessions were related to their fourth record, the post was captioned: “#blossoms4”.

Blossoms revealed ahead of their third LP’s release that they had already penned “most” of its follow-up. Ogden said at the time that its first single was “pretty much done”, admitting that the band “[didn’t] want to wait too long before putting out ­something brand new”.

The five-piece were due to embark on a UK tour in March, but the dates were postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. Initially pushed back to next month, the shows will now take place throughout March 2021.

With concerts a no-go, Blossoms kept themselves busy during lockdown by sharing a series of cover versions online. The tracks were later released through their ‘Isolation Covers’ album.

In a four-star review, NME hailed ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ as “yet another pop masterclass”, adding: “For the converts there’s enough familiarity and boundary pushing to justify continuing to invest in this band, right as they begin playing their first headline arena shows on their upcoming spring tour.”