Bruce Springsteen to return to Broadway this summer

Bruce Springsteen is returning to Broadway this summer.

The musician’s acclaimed show will head back to Broadway from June 26; a social media post said that “additional performances” will take place up until September 4 at the St. James Theater.

As reported in the New York Times, “audience members will be required to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination along with their tickets to enter the [theatre]. Entry times will be staggered, and attendees will be required to fill out a Covid-19 health screening within 24 hours of the show.”

The shows will run on June 26, 29 and 30, July 1-3, 6-10, 13-17 and then August 17-20, 24-28 and 31. The final shows will take place September 1-4. All ticketing info and dates can be found here. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, June 10 at 5pm BST (12pm ET).

At the time of publishing, the show will become the first to open on Broadway since the coronavirus closed down performances in March 2020.

'Springsteen On Broadway' will return this summer for a limited run of performances at @Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre. Shows begin June 26 with additional performances through September 4. See all dates and ticketing info at https://t.co/qMWO7EfhiB pic.twitter.com/9eZOLdR1cI — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) June 7, 2021

In a statement released before his first performance on Broadway, Springsteen said he wanted the show to be “as personal and intimate as possible.” He said: “I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theatres, which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind.

“In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years.”

The musician dedicated his first performance of Springsteen On Broadway to the late Tom Petty, who died just two days before Springsteen’s Broadway show began its run.

Recently, Springsteen seemingly confirmed that he has a new record “coming out soon”. He was speaking recently at an event where he became the eighth recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize.

At the event, Springsteen spoke about the influence of California on his sound, at which point he revealed that the west coast state was central to his next record.

“California was an enormous influence on some of my most topical writing through my ‘90s, 2000s and even now,” Springsteen said. “We have a record coming out soon that’s set largely in the West.”

It will be his first release since 2020’s ‘Letter To You’, which followed on from 2019’s ‘Western Stars’, a nod to the music of the American West.