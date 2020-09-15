Bugzy Malone appears in court accused of two counts of wounding

Bugzy Malone has appeared in court after he was charged with two counts of wounding to inflict grievous bodily harm.

The grime star, real name Aaron Davis, appeared at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court on Monday morning (September 14).

Davis, who is from Ramsbottom, Bury, appeared in the dock as a new trial date was confirmed for next year.

As the Manchester Evening News reports, no further information on Davis’ case was heard. He has denied all charges.

Back in March, Davis was hospitalised after crashing his motorcycle into the side of a car in Bury, Greater Manchester.

CCTV from a nearby home showed the moment an Audi reportedly pulled out of a T-junction, with the rapper unable to stop his bike as he ploughed into the driver’s door.

Malone returned to social media last month for the first time since the crash, posting a freestyle that hears him share details of the near-death crash from his perspective.

“When the car pulled out/ I knew that we was crashin’,” he raps. “And at the point my life was meant to start flashin’/ I was blacked out/ Woke up on the concrete with feathers everywhere/ The Moncler was ragged down“.

He followed it with the third instalment of his M.E.N. series, which sees him reflect on the crash.