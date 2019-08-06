Charli XCX clarifies “shade” comments against Taylor Swift tour: “There is only love here!”

The singer went on the road with Swift last year

Charli XCX has offered clarification on recent comments she made about her experience touring with Taylor Swift.

In a new interview with Pitchfork, the ‘Gone’ pop star discussed what it was like performing to Swift’s crowd while supporting her on the ‘Reputation’ stadium tour in 2018. While saying she was “really grateful” for the opportunity, XCX explained that “it kind of felt like I was getting up on stage and waving at five-year-olds.”

Following the article being published today (August 6), the quote soon began doing the rounds across social media and various news outlets. “I hope Charli XCX enjoyed her 13 seconds of fame omg,” said one Twitter user along with with a screenshot of the text.

Now, Charli XCX has taken to Twitter to clarify that “there is absolutely no shade and only love” between herself and Swift.

“As I say in the article and have said many times before, I am extremely grateful to Taylor for inviting me to open for her,” the singer wrote in a message to her followers.

“She’s one of the biggest artists of my generation and the ‘Reputation’ tour was one of the biggest tours in history.”

XCX went on to explain that the print version of a “much wider conversation” on the tour contains answers that were “boiled down into one kind of weird sentence”.

“Leading up to that tour I’d been playing a tonne of 18+ shows,” she said, “and so to be on stage in front of all ages was new to me and made me approach my performances with a whole new kind of energy.”

XCX added that every tour she’s joined as an opening act in the past has “taught [her] so much”. “It’s always wonderful to watch other artists do their thing, own their stage and speak their language to their dedicated fan bases,” she continued, “and this was especially true for the ‘Reputation’ tour.”

Last month, Charli XCX joined forces with Christine and the Queens on new single ‘Gone‘. The pop banger is set to appear on her upcoming new album, ‘Charli’, and was debuted at this summer’s Primavera Festival.

Charli XCX will promote her upcoming new record with a series of UK live dates. See the full schedule below.

October

27 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

28 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

30 – Albert Hall, Manchester

31 – O2 Brixton Academy, London