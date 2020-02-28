Creeper ponder poisonous love on new song ‘Cyanide’

Creeper have released ‘Cyanide’, the latest single from their forthcoming second album.

A music video comes with the single, which shows frontman Will Gould stalk about like a a showman on a TV set, his bandmates behind him dressed in sharp white suits.

Cyanide follows ‘Born Cold’ and ‘Annabelle’ in previewing ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’, which is released on May 22 via Roadrunner Records.

“‘Cyanide’ is about obsession,” explained Gould in a press release, “that hopeless feeling you get in the pit of your stomach when you fall in love. Modern love know no bounds, no rules; it can feel like dying a death.

“At the point in our album narrative, the characters have fallen into a dangerous, forbidden love. One for which no-one can forgive.”

At the end of 2018 the band apparently split up on stage at London’s KOKO but announced their return with a secret gig last November.

The Southampton band embark on their ‘God Can’t Save Us’ UK tour this April, and also play sets at 2000trees (July 9) and Reading & Leeds Festival (August 28-30).

APRIL

12 – Leeds, The Wardrobe

13 – Glasgow, St. Luke’s

14 – Manchester, Academy 2

15 – London, Brixton Electric

17 – Brighton, Concorde 2

18 – Birmingham, O2 Institute