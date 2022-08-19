David Harbour reveals the ’90s song that would save him from Vecna in ‘Stranger Things’

Stranger Things star David Harbour has revealed what song would save him from Vecna, the central villain in the sci-fi series’ most recent season.

Introduced in Stranger Things 4, which premiered in May of this year, Vecna’s paranormal abilities allow him to haunt (and eventually kill) his victims – however the so-called ‘curse’ can be escaped when the possessed listen to their favourite song.

In an interview with E! News yesterday (August 18) Harbour — who plays town sheriff Jim Hopper on the show — spoke of his own potential methods to break Vecna’s curse, citing the “embarrassing” music tastes of his college years in the ‘90s.

“It’s just so embarrassing, my taste in music, I rarely reveal it. My sort of college years were the early ’90s. So that’s really where music really became very important,” Harbour said, before mentioning rock bands Stone Temple Pilots and Counting Crows as his go-to dorm room artists.

Speaking to the latter, Harbour confirmed that Counting Crows’ ‘Mr. Jones’ — which featured on the band’s 1993 album, ‘August And Everything After’ – would be the track to save him. “I’m sure [that song] would bring me back,” the actor joked, “Bring me back to college!”.

It’s not the first time Harbour has sung praises for the San Fransisco seven-piece. In June, he named the band alongside Train and Tones And I as other potential curse-breakers, admitting that his choices “reveal how dorky I am”.

“I guess, should Vecna capture me now, it would be [Tones And I’s ‘Dance Monkey’],” Harbour told Uproxx. “In general, it’s terrible ’90s rock ballads, the stuff that I listened to when I was smoking weed in college. Like ‘Drops Of Jupiter’ [by Train]… I’m showing my ’90s, but yeah, that would be it for me.”

Harbour joins a slew of his Stranger Things castmates who have revealed their chosen Vecna song. In May, Millie Bobby Brown said the TREASURE song ‘JIKJIN’ could “heal [her] from everything”, while co-star Noah Schnapp jokingly dubbed Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ as his choice. Elsewhere, Sadie Sink — who starred in both Stranger Things and Taylor Swift’s short film All Too Well — said the Swift song ‘August’ would save her from Vecna’s curse.

Meanwhile, Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ and Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ continue to enjoy renewed success following their inclusion in Stranger Things 4, respectively earning the artists a reported $2.3million in royalties and huge streaming surges.