Dua Lipa reveals musical influences on “more mature” sophomore album

Dua Lipa has opened up on the direction of and influences on her upcoming sophomore album, which she’s described as “more conceptual” and “more mature”.

In an interview with British Vogue published Monday (September 2), the ‘New Rules’ star shed some light on her new record, which will be the follow-up to her self-titled 2017 debut.

In a previous interview, she said the album “feels like a dancercise class” – a description that she doubled down on in her conversation with British Vogue.

“What I love about that record is that it’s a pop record but it’s so eclectic,” she said. “I experimented with so many different sounds. My new record is still pop and it is really fun, but it is definitely more conceptual. I had the album title and went from that.”

“After listening to it, it kind of feels like a dancercise class,” she added, laughing. “I’m not trying to take myself too seriously but as a record it does feel more mature. I’m so excited to get going again.”

Musical influences on the new record include Prince, OutKast, “old Gwen Stefani” and No Doubt, Lipa revealed. “It sounds like such a crazy clash of styles, but that’s just how I like to do things. Juxtaposition has always been a common factor in everything I do. It’s very ‘me’.” She also previously revealed that she spent time in the studio with Nile Rodgers.

Though details on the new record, like a title and a release date, are still scant, British Vogue noted that “we are… a matter of weeks” before Lipa drops the record. So fans might not have long to wait.

Lipa also named new artists that excite her, with the list running the gamut from Rosalía, Lizzo and Billie Eilish to Loyle Carner, Tierra Whack, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby. She also gave props to new music by Bon Iver, Skepta and Dave.