Emily Eavis gives update on when to expect Glastonbury 2024 line-up and headliner status

Emily Eavis has given an update on when to look out for Glastonbury‘s 2024 lineup and headliners.

The Glastonbury organiser hinted at the forthcoming lineup at the Women in Music conference held at Oxford University today (March 7). The festival will return to Worthy Farm between June 26 and 30 this year.

Though the lineup has been kept under tight wraps, Eavis reportedly told panelgoers that they should expect a list of names next week – and teased two female headliners to top the bill. No names were given.

So far, fans have speculated that SZA may be a potential headliner. The R&B songstress is already set to appear at BST Hyde Park this year on June 29, leaving a Glastonbury-sized gap in her touring schedule.

Other names theorised to headline this year’s edition include Dua Lipa, Rihanna and Coldplay.

News in from eFestivals roving reporter at the event Emily Eavis is speaking at… • LINE-UP OUT NEXT WEEK!

Previously, Eavis teased that one of the Glastonbury headline slots would be occupied by a woman after facing backlash for last year’s all-male headliners.

Speaking on the latest episode of Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw’s Sidetracked podcast, she hinted: “Who knows? Next year we might get two [female headliners]. And certainly, I can say that the legend [slot] is female.”

Last November, it was reported that Madonna was set to fill the legends slot; however, Eavis quickly dispelled the rumours, calling them “untrue”.

Though tickets for Glastonbury are currently sold out, a resale normally takes place towards the end of April. The festival has shared a warning about “bogus” ticket sellers and touts ahead of the resale, which has been planned for spring. Keep an eye out for ticket information and further lineup information here.

