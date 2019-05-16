Fans are hyped for Miley Cyrus’ upcoming appearance in ‘Black Mirror’

Bring it on.

After months of rumour, Miley Cyrus‘ role in season 5 of Black Mirror has been confirmed – and fans have headed online to share their excitement.

Ahead of the show’s arrival on June 5, a new trailer debuted on YouTube yesterday and showed what fans can expect from Cyrus’ debut in the dystopian drama after her involvement was first reported last year.

It appears like a darker version of her Hannah Montana days – with Cyrus seemingly playing a musician with the tricky task of navigating fame.

While it marks an unexpected turn in Cyrus’ career, there’s considerable excitement nonetheless.

“I have a feeling that Miley’s episode on Black Mirror is a darker version of Hannah Montana,” speculated one fan.

Another said: “OMG look @ Miley. I’m so excited for Black Mirror. This is about to be it. She is back.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

As the below tweets show, fans are pretty excited to see Miley’s performance.

Responding directly to her fans, Miley wrote on Twitter: “Been a pretty exciting day! Thanks for all the Black Mirror love. Me n Bean over here keeping it chill.”

The latest trailer also starred Avengers star Anthony Mackie and Fleabag’s Andrew Scott who are both set to appear in the show.

Away from Black Mirror, Miley will make her return to the UK later this month for a headline performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend. It’s followed by a headline slot at Primavera and a performance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in June.