“Heartbreaking and devastating”: Fans react as Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds new album ‘Ghosteen’ is released

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds new album has proven a hit with fans upon its release

Fans have been reacting after Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds released their seventeenth studio album, ‘Ghosteen’ yesterday evening. You can stream the new album below.

Last week, Nick Cave surprised fans by announcing that a Bad Seeds’ new double album was on the way via a reply to a fan on his Red Hand Files website. Cave went on to describe ‘Ghosteen’ as “a migrating spirit” before adding that the songs on part one of the record were “the children” and part two are “the parents”.

The Bad Seeds have been hard at work on the follow-up to their acclaimed 2016 album ‘Skeleton Tree’ for some time now. During an event in Melbourne earlier this year, the frontman gave fans an update on their progress, saying he was “very, very excited about it” and that the band would soon be wrapping up the record. You can stream ‘Ghosteen’ below.

Since the album’s release, fans have been reacting. One fan said it was “the band’s best work to date”, whilst another described it as “hauntingly beautiful”. One listener said it was “a poetic mediation on loss and grief”, another added that it “moved them to silence.”

You can see some more of the reactions here:

For the last year, The Bad Seeds‘ frontman has shunned conventional media interviews and focussed instead on answering questions from fans via his website The Red Hand Files.

Responding to all manner of matters concerning the death of his son Arthur, inspiration, morality in rock, the “cultural sea change” facing women and his stance on the cultural boycott against Israel, Cave has been disarmingly open and honest with fans and their questions.

He recently made headlines by using the site to open up about his past relationship with PJ Harvey, and also by shooting down one “asshole” fan for sharing homophobic views.