Feeder remake ‘Just A Day’ video in support of NHS and key workers

Feeder have remade the video for their 2001 single ‘Just A Day’ in support of NHS staff and key workers.

The band’s original clip for the song was made after fans sent in videos of themselves singing along to the track at home.

The Welsh group called on fans to help them remake the video earlier this month, noting that it felt like the right time to recreate it “for a good cause”. The new version features fans in NHS uniform, fancy dress and more. Watch it below now.

The new version of the video raise awareness for two fundraising drives – the Scrub + Face Protection Hub and Masks 4 NHS Heroes, which aim to provide NHS staff and key workers with vital Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

In a press release, frontman Grant Nicholas said: “The original video has become a classic, especially being in an era pre-YouTube and TikTok. We have always been against remaking it but after messages from fans in Italy we decided to revisit it again and highlight the plight of our own NHS and key workers.”

Last year, Feeder went head-to-head with The Darkness on an episode of long-running BBC show Bargain Hunt. The two bands faced off against each other on the antiques programme to raise money for Children In Need.

Meanwhile, the group released their 10th studio album ‘Tallulah’ last year. They shared a summery video for the record’s opening track, ‘Youth’, which was inspired by the band’s pan-American influences to conjure images of a classic road trip.